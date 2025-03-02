Bhubaneswar: The nine-day extravaganza, Subhadra Shakti Mela 2025, concluded at Janata Maidan in the Odisha capital here today. The event marked a phenomenal celebration of women entrepreneurship and empowerment.

The Mela provided a unique platform for more than 300 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from all 30 districts of Odisha to showcase their diverse products, reinforcing the government’s commitment to strengthening women-led businesses.

From handwoven textiles and intricate handicrafts to organic food, spices, and eco-friendly products, the Mela remained a vibrant marketplace where the entrepreneurial talent of SHGs was on full display.

The Food Court remained a major crowd-puller, with visitors relishing millet-based delicacies and regional flavours. The grand event witnessed an overwhelming footfall of more than 9 lakh visitors, generating a record-breaking business turnover of Rs 5 crore for SHG members.

The final day of the Subhadra Shakti Mela 2025 was graced by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who led the celebrations and recognized the outstanding achievements of Mission Shakti SHG entrepreneurs. The event commenced with the welcoming of guests with plant saplings and offering of flowers to the Holy Trinity, followed by a welcome address by Shalini Pandit, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Mission Shakti Department.

Prominent actresses Pinky Pradhan and Anu Choudhury addressed the gathering, commending the resilience and talent of SHG women. Suresh Pujari, Minister for Revenue & Disaster Management, highlighted the government's commitment to financial empowerment and self-reliance for women.

A major highlight of the evening was the felicitation of top-performing SHGs/PGs and participating agencies, celebrating their contributions to women’s entrepreneurship. Nine categories of awards were presented, with a total of 25 SHGs and PGs receiving recognition for their excellence.

Winners were honored with cash prizes of Rs 30,000 for 1st place, Rs 25,000 for 2nd place and Rs 20,000 for 3rd place, along with certificates and trophies.

Notably, Maa Vaishnodevi PG from M. Rampur, Kalahandi, which showcased handloom products and recorded sales of approximately ₹6 lakh, was awarded a cash prize of Rs 50,000 by the Deputy Chief Minister.

Following this session, Parida delivered the keynote address, emphasizing how the Mela has strengthened market linkages and helped SHG women move closer to becoming Lakhpati Didis. The event concluded with the presentation of SHG products to dignitaries and a vote of thanks by Monica Priyadarshini, State Mission Director, Odisha Livelihood Mission & Director, Mission Shakti.

The grand finale of the Mela was celebrated with an electrifying Sambalpuri Night, featuring performances that paid tribute to Odisha’s rich folk traditions. The energy and enthusiasm of folk artistes, dancers, and musicians added to the celebratory mood, making the closing ceremony a memorable one.

The Subhadra Shakti Mela 2025 was more than just an exhibition, it was a movement towards economic empowerment, self-reliance, and sustainable livelihoods for women entrepreneurs. Over 700 SHG members from 312 blocks actively participated in the event, with a strong representation from tribal districts (more than 100 women), aspirational districts (more than 170 women) and KBK districts (90 women).

Additionally, 88 SHGs/PGs participated in a state-level exhibition for the first time, marking a significant milestone in their entrepreneurial journey. The Mela also witnessed the participation of more than 600 potential Lakhpati Didis, while more than 350 SHG members became Lakhpati Didis during the event, setting new benchmarks for women-led enterprises in Odisha.

Behind every stall at the Mela was a story of success from struggle, resilience and triumph.

Sabitri Devi, a millet farmer from Kalahandi, turned her agricultural produce into a successful millet snack brand, securing bulk orders through the Mela. Manjula Nayak, a tribal weaver, found urban buyers for her handwoven sarees, now making their way into fashion exhibitions.

The Odisha government remains steadfast in its mission to transform SHG members into successful entrepreneurs and Lakhpati Didis. This Mela was a significant step towards realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of financial empowerment for women and building a Viksit Odisha.

Subhadra Shakti Mela 2025 has not only set records in sales and participation but also created a roadmap for future women-led enterprises. As the curtains fall on this grand celebration, the state government reiterates its commitment to expanding such market linkage initiatives across district and block levels, ensuring that more SHG women find opportunities to grow and prosper.