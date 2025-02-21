Bhubaneswar: Aiming at transforming lives of women belonging to Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Odisha, the state government is all set to organise Subhadra Shakti Mela in Bhubaneswar from tomorrow.

As per reports, the SHGs from all 30 districts will take part in 9-day-long event scheduled at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. The fair will conclude on March 2.

For the first time, the BJP government is holding Subhadra Shakti Mela to showcase varieties of quality products manufactured by women SHGs across the state at the capital city. This event will help in creating Lakhpati Didis visioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.

Addressing a presser today, she said that more than 700 SHGs from 30 districts will participate at Subhadra Shakti Mela. The products prepared by the women SHGs will be showcases in more than 300 stalls. The event will feature over 200 types of products including handlooms, handicrafts, millets, organic products, spices, teracotta and bamboo items.

She dismissed the rumour that the event has some connection with Odisha's flagship programme 'Subhadra Yojana'.

"Subhadra Shakti Mela is not part of Subhadra scheme. This is an effort by the state government to provide a world-class platform for SHGs to showcase and sell their products and make them Lakhpati Didis," Parida clarified.