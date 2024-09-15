Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today launched the Subhadra Swagat Padayatra across all revenue villages in the state.

Around 10,000 padayatras are being conducted throughout the state to promote the Subhadra Yojana of the State Government.

Members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) are participants of the padayatras as they will spread awareness about the scheme at the grassroots level.

The state-level padayatra is being coordinated by the Mission Shakti Department and the Women and Child Welfare Department. It commenced from the Giri Durga Temple and will culminate at the Rama Devi Women’s University in Bhubaneswar.

Currently, around 50 lakh women have been registered under the Subhadra Yojana. Those who complete the registration process by September 15 will receive financial assistance on September 17.

“So far, as many as 50 lakh women have registered themselves for the Subhadra Yojana of the Odisha government. The women who have registered themselves for the scheme by September 15 will get the first instalment through their bank accounts on September 17,” said Parida.

The beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts in two instalments in a year under the scheme. The money will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and on International Women’s Day (March 8). They will get Rs 50,000 in five years under the scheme.

Registration for Subhadra Yojana began on September 1. The cash assistance scheme for women will be rolled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.