Bhubaneswar: Around 35 lakh women received Rs 5,000 in their bank accounts under the Subhadra Yojana of the Odisha Government, today. This was the second phase of the Rs 5,000 disbursement.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi released the amount to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries at an event held at the Chau Ground in Baripada. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida was also present at the programme.

Women, who were excluded from the first phase of the disbursement due to various reasons, received the amount in the second phase. Those who had successfully submitted applications by October 7 received the money in their bank accounts today.

More than one crore beneficiaries have registered for the Subhadra scheme so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the scheme on September 17. On that day, as many as 2500011 women received Rs 5,000 in their bank accounts.

The beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts in two instalments in a year under the scheme. The money will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and International Women’s Day (March 8). They will get Rs 50,000 in five years under Subhadra Yojana.

The scheme will be implemented within 2024-25 and 2028-29 financial years. The state government has made an outlay of Rs 55, 825 crore for this purpose.