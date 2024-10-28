Bhubaneswar: The third phase money under Subhadra Yojana of its first installment will be disbursed among the women beneficiaries very soon, informed Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today.

All the beneficiaries, who were left out in the first two phases, will receive their money in the third phase, she said.

More than 1 crore beneficiaries have applied under the Subhadra Yojana. The third phase money of the first installment will be credited to the bank accounts of left-out beneficiaries very soon, she said.

Around 60 lakh women beneficiaries have received Rs 5,000 under Subhadra Yojana in the first two phases of the first installment.

Subhadra Yojana, Odisha Government's flagship programme, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 this year.

Around 25 lakh women beneficiaries had received money in the first phase, while in the second phase, money was credited to bank accounts of beneficiaries on October 9.