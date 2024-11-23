Bhubaneswar: As the third phase money of the first installment under Subhadra Yojana will be credited to bank accounts on November 24, the applicants, who were rejected, will be beneficiaries under the scheme tomorrow.

"The beneficiaries, whose applications were rejected under various grounds, will be added to the Subhadra Yojana. Of the, 22% beneficiaries will receive money in the third phase tomorrow," informed Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today.

The state government has decided for re-verification of rejected applications to add the beneficiaries under Subhadra Yojana. As many as 2.67 lakh applicants were excluded during verification.

"Of 2.67 lakh rejected beneficiaries, while 22% will avail Rs 5,000 tomorrow under the scheme, the remaining has been excluded due to some other reasons. They will also be added to the scheme after verifying their reports, which are in the block level," Parida said two days after a meeting held to discuss the inclusion of beneficiaries rejected in the scheme.

This apart, all Anganwadi workers will also receive their first installment of Subhadra Yojana in the third phase tomorrow.

The fourth phase money under Subhadra scheme will be disbursed in December.

The government is targeting to cover 1 crore beneficiaries under the scheme by December this year.

Over 60 lakh women beneficiaries have received Subhadra amount in the first two phases of the first installment. While the amount was credited to the bank accounts of 25 lakh beneficiaries on September 17, around 39 lakh women benefitted from the scheme in the second phase on October 9.