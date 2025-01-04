Bhubaneswar: The 4th phase money of first installment under Subhadra Yojana will be disbursed among women beneficiaries after January 15, informed Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today.

"The application verification, which was scheduled to end by December 30, has been extended till January 15. Following vereification, the government will provide 4th phase money to beneficiaries," she said.

On the verification process, she said that the Anganwadi workers have been assigned to make survey door-to-door to identify the eligible beneficiaries.

However, not a single beneficiary will be left out of availing benefits under Subhadra Yojana, she stressed.

"The last date for getting the first installment amount was March 8. However, the beneficiaries will get money even if they apply after March 30. The Subhadra registration will continue till the last beneficiary applies in village," Parida added.

Notably, The state government has set March 31 as the deadline for registration under Subhadra Yojana in Odisha.

With the extension of deadline, the eligible women beneficiaries can avail two installment money (Rs 10,000) for the 2024-25 fiscal in one go if they apply by March 31.

So far, as many as 1.06 crore women have registered themselves for Subhadra scheme, Odisha's flagship programme.

Till date, the state government has provided the first installment of Rs 5,000 to around 80 lakh women in three phases.

The scheme was launched on September 17, 2024, after formation of BJP government in Odisha. As many as 1 crore eligible women will be included under Subhadra Yojana in the state.

The scheme will be implemented within 2024-25 and 2028-29 financial years. The state government has made an outlay of Rs 55, 825 crore for this purpose.