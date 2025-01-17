Bhubaneswar: The fourth phase money of first installment under Subhadra Yojana, Odisha's flagship programme, will be disbursed among women beneficiaries by end of January, informed Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today.

The Subhadra money will be credited to bank accounts of over 20 lakh beneficiries in fourth phase of first installement.

She informed that the applicants, who had chosen 'Opt Out' option, have re-applied for enrollment into the scheme.

"Total 31,000 women had preferred to exit from the scheme, of which 17,000 applicants have chosen 'Opt In' option for re-enrollment into Subhadra scheme. The remaining 14,000 applicants may not choose 'Opt In' option as they may come under higher income group category or some family members might be government employees," Parida said.

She urged all the applicants to update e-KYC to avail the benefits in the fourth phase.

"So far, more than 2 lakh applicants have not updated e-KYC. As 5 lakh applicants had not updated their KYC, the government extended the deadline for verification," she said.

However, the verification process to add all the applicants to the scheme will continue till last benefiicary avails the benefits.

"The beneficiaries can be enrolled into the scheme by choosing 'Opt In' option and updating KYC even after disbursement of fourth phase money. Not a single beneficiary will be left out of availing the benefits under the scheme," Parida stressed.