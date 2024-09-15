Bhubaneswar: Many eligible beneficiaries of the Odisha Government's Subhadra Yojana received Re 1 in their registered bank accounts during the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) testing, ahead of the launch of the scheme on September 17.

The recipients expressed happiness as they are all set to receive financial assistance of Rs 5,000 on September 17.

So far, around 60 lakh women have registered themselves for the Subhadra Yojana.

The women who have registered themselves for the scheme by September 15 will get the first instalment through their bank accounts on September 17, said Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.

Subhadra Yojana will be launched on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 while the distribution of the first instalment of financial assistance will begin on the very day.

The beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts in two instalments in a year under the scheme. The money will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and International Women’s Day (March 8). They will get Rs 50,000 in five years under Subhadra Yojana.

The scheme will be implemented within 2024-25 and 2028-29 financial years. The state government has made an outlay of Rs 55, 825 crore for this purpose.