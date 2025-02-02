Bhubaneswar: The fourth phase money disbursement of the first instalment under the Subhadra Yojana of the Odisha Government will be done on February 8, informed Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.

The disbursement will take place in Jajpur, benefitting around 20 lakh beneficiaries of the scheme, said Parida.

She urged eligible beneficiaries to complete necessary formalities, including National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) verification and e-KYC updates, by visiting their respective bank branches before February 4.

She emphasized that ensuring the completion of these processes would facilitate the seamless transfer of funds directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts.

“We have set February 3 and February 4 for beneficiaries to visit their banks for NPCI verification ahead of the fund release. Additionally, they must complete their e-KYC formalities to ensure they receive the financial aid on February 8,” said Parida.