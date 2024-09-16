Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Commissionerate Police will impose several traffic restrictions in Odisha capital on September 17 in view of the inauguration of the Subhadra Yojana of the State Government by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Janata Maidan here.

The restrictions will be imposed from 7.30 AM to 3 PM.

Below are the traffic restrictions.

No vehicle will be allowed to ply from Jayadev Vihar to NALCO Square and from NALCO Square to Jaydev Vihar and its connecting lanes/bylanes.

During this period, vehicles coming from Nandankanan side intending to go towards Jayadev Vihar side will avail the road Damana Square - Guru Kelu Charan Park - Sainik School - Acharya Vihar or take the route via Sikharchandi - Pathargadia - DN School - Kalinga Studio chhak - Fire Station.

Similarly, vehicles intending to go from Jayadev Vihar towards Nandankanan will avail the road via Acharya Vihar - Sainik School - Guru Kelu Charan Park - Damana Square or avail the route Fire Station - DN School - Patharagadia - Sikharchandi.

Vehicles from Cuttack side are advised to avail NH- 316 for coming towards Bhubaneswar or avail Nandankanan road.

coming towards Bhubaneswar or avail Nandankanan road. Vehicles are advised to take diversion from Behera Sahi chhak for going towards Acharya Vihar or CRPF chhak and avoid coming to Jayadev Vihar.

During this period, vehicles coming from Cuttack side will not be allowed to avail the service road from Acharya Vihar overbridge end towards Jaydev Vihar square.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Baramunda side will not be allowed to avail the service road from Crown Hotel towards Jaydev Vihar Square.

The restrictions will not be applicable on emergency vehicles (Fire and Ambulance).