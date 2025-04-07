Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today said that eligible beneficiaries who were left out from receiving benefits under the Subhadra Yojana will be given the financial assistance on April 22 and 23 after a survey to identify ineligible beneficiaries.

Addressing the concerns of many women who didn't receive the second installment of the assistance, Parida said that around 1.7 lakh new applications have been received after the March 31 deadline. A door-to-door survey will now be conducted to verify the eligibility of these applicants. District administrations have been tasked with identifying the deserving beneficiaries.

"After the survey of ineligible beneficiaries, the third installment will be disbursed. The scheme will also reopen for women who turned 21, so that they too can apply," she said.

During her interaction with five beneficiaries in Bhadrak who had received the first installment but were later excluded, Parida clarified that their disqualification stemmed from financial records showing IT returns above ₹5 lakh, which temporarily marked them ineligible. She said the matter is under review, and efforts are being made to ensure that only deserving candidates get the benefits.

“Post April 14, a fresh door-to-door verification will be conducted to categorize the ineligible cases. The idea is to ensure the actual eligible women are not deprived of benefits,” said Parida.

She made it clear that no fresh applications will be accepted anymore. The verification will be based on data already received through the portal. Reportedly, around 1 lakh women have been excluded from the second installment. These women, along with those among the 1.7 lakh new applicants found to be eligible, will be prioritized during the next disbursal.

A special outreach program will be held to resolve remaining issues and ensure financial aid reaches the rightful beneficiaries.