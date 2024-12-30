Bhubaneswar: Financial aid under the Subhadra Yojana will be disbursed thrice in the year 2025, said Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today.

"In 2025, beneficiaries under the Subhadra scheme will receive financial support three times. The fourth phase assistance of the first instalment will be released before March 8. This apart, two phases of assistance will be released on International Women’s Day (March 8) and Raksha Bandhan," said Parida.

The Deputy Chief Minister further informed that a comprehensive field survey would be completed in the first week of January, with detailed reports expected to guide the government’s next steps.

"Today, we will receive field reports, and based on the findings, appropriate measures will be taken. By January's first week, all data will be compiled, providing clarity on the scheme's on-ground impact," she said.

Highlighting the government's inclusive approach, Parida emphasized that every effort is being made to ensure no eligible beneficiary is left out. "We are taking time to meticulously include everyone under the Subhadra scheme so that no one is excluded," she added.

Notably, under the Subhadra scheme, the beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts in two instalments in a year. The money will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and International Women’s Day (March 8). They will get Rs 50,000 in five years under Subhadra Yojana.