Sundargarh: Odisha Government today disbursed the third phase money of the first installment among women beneficiaries under the Subhadra Yojana.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the disbursement of money in the third phase at a special programme held in Sundargarh district. He handed over Rs 50,000 cheques to beneficiaries at the event.

Union Minister Jual Oram, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Panchayatiraj & Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik were present at the programme.

More than 20 lakh women beneficiaries have been selected to receive Rs 5000 in their bank accounts in 3rd phase of the first installment under the state's flagship programme.

Yesterday, the Deputy CM informed that all Anganwadi workers and 22% of rejected applicants will be beneficiaries under the Subhadra scheme in the third phase.

The government is targeting to cover 1 crore beneficiaries under the scheme by December this year.

Over 60 lakh beneficiaries have received Subhadra amount in the first two phases of the first installment. While the amount was credited to the bank accounts of 25 lakh beneficiaries on September 17, around 39 lakh women benefitted from the scheme in the second phase on October 9.