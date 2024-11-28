Bhubaneswar: Aiming to include rejected applicants to avail benefits under Subhadra Yojana, Odisha Government started verification in the districts where applications were rejected more.

"We are focusing on the districts where the application rejection was more than the registration number. A team of officials reached two panchayats under two blocks in Malkangiri district yesterday. The verification is being conducted under the supervision of CDPO. The process will be completed within 15 days. The eligible beneficiaries will receive Subhadra money following the verification," informed Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today.

Currently, the verification is underway in Malkangiri, Koraput and Gajapati districts to add the beneficiaries to the scheme, she said.

Speaking about the reason for rejection, she said, "Those who applied first and faced glitches due to server down might not have applied for the second time. Therefore, their applications have been rejected."

So far, 1.06 crore applications have been received. 22% verification has been done and the rest continues. We are targeting to cover at least 5,000 beneficiaries from each district. The new beneficiaries, who have turned 21 this month are also eligible to apply to avail benefits under the scheme, she further said.

Notably, the third phase money was disbursed to 20 lakh women beneficiaries on November 24. As many as 80 lakh women were benefitted under the state's flagship programme so far.

The state government is targetting to cover 1 crore beneficiaries by December this year.

Over 60 lakh beneficiaries have received Subhadra amount in the first two phases of the first installment. While the amount was credited to the bank accounts of 25 lakh beneficiaries on September 17, around 39 lakh women benefitted from the scheme in the second phase on October 9.