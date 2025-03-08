Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government today released 2nd installment money under its flagship programme Subhadra Yojana on the auspicious occasion of International Women's Day.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi disbursed Rs 5,000 amount among more than 1 Crore women beneficiaries at a special programme held in Berhampur.

Deputy Chief Ministers Pravati Parida and KV Singh Deo and Berhampur Lok Sabha Member Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy were present at the Subhadra money disbursement programme.

The government spent approximately Rs 5,000 Crore to provide financial assistance to women beneficiaries under the scheme.

Yesterday evening, the Subhadra beneficiaries on an appeal from Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida lit lamps in front of their main door of their houses as mark of honour to Goddess Subhadra for success of the scheme.

Two days ago, i.e. on March 6, an amount of Rs 5,000 was disbursed among total 2.30 lakh women beneficiaries in the fifth phase of first installment under Subhadra Yojana reaching the target number of 1 crore within only eight months of the scheme.

Subhadra scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, 2024, in Odisha after formation of BJP government the state. While Rs 5,000 was credited to bank accounts of 25 lakh women beneficiaries in first phase, around 39 lakh women were benefitted under the scheme in the second phase on Oct 9 last year. The 3rd phase money was disbursed to 20 lakh women beneficiaries on November 24. On February 8, more than 18 lakh women beneficiaries received Rs 5,000 amount in the fourth phase.