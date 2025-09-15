Bhubaneswar: Just ahead of the first anniversary of Subhadra Yojana, the Odisha Government on Monday rolled out a dedicated grievance redressal module to ensure inclusion of applicants who were earlier excluded from the beneficiaries’ list.

With this launch, applicants under the scheme can now submit and resolve their grievances digitally.

“Earlier, the Subhadra Yojana portal only allowed applicants to register complaints, but there was no mechanism for redressal. The new module will enable us to address grievances effectively, ensuring beneficiaries can avail the scheme’s benefits. We will survey 2.85 lakh applications, and those with pending issues can now lodge complaints through this module,” said Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.

The module was launched just 48 hours before the scheme’s first anniversary, completing what Parida described as a “360-degree digital transformation” of Subhadra Yojana—covering scrutiny, grievance redressal, and payment under a single framework.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, 2024, Subhadra Yojana has already benefitted over 1 crore women across Odisha.

In the 1st phase, Rs 5,000 was credited to the bank accounts of 25 lakh women.

The 2nd phase on October 9, 2024, covered 39 lakh women.

The 3rd phase on November 24, 2024, reached 20 lakh beneficiaries.

The 4th phase on February 8, 2025, benefitted 18 lakh women.

The 5th phase on March 6, 2025, covered 2.3 lakh women, taking the total reach beyond 1 crore beneficiaries.

On March 8, 2025 (International Women’s Day), the second installment was released.

The third installment followed on August 9, 2025 (Rakhi Purnima), reinforcing the government’s mission of women’s financial empowerment through direct cash transfers.