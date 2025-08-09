Jeypore: Odisha Government on Saturday released 3rd installment money under Subhadra Yojana on the auspicious occasion of Rakhi Purnima.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi disbursed Rs 5,000 Crore among more than 1 Crore women beneficiaries (Rs 5000 each), adding beneficiaries in border dispute areas in Kotia Gram Panchayat under Pottangi Block, at a special programme held in Jeypore town in Koraput district.

Prior to disbursement, women beneficiaries tied rakhis on wrists of CM Majhi and Deputy CMs KV Singhdeo, Pravati Parida, Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati and dignitaries present at the dais on the auspicious Rakhi Purnima.

During the programme, the CM inaugurated various development projects worth over Rs 762 Crore for Koraput district. He laid foundation stone for 436 projects worth over Rs 452 Crore and launched 126 new projects worth Rs 309.42 crore.

With this, the Subhadra Yojana portal reopened after disbursement, enabling new applications. Young women turning 21 will become eligible to apply, while those aged over 60 as of March 30, 2025, will be excluded from the scheme.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, 2024, shortly after the BJP formed government in Odisha, Subhadra Yojana has emerged as a massive direct benefit initiative.

In 1st phase, Rs 5,000 was credited to 25 lakh women's bank accounts in Odisha. The 2nd phase Subhadra money was released on Oct 9, 2024, benefitting 39 lakh women. The 3rd phase was disbursed on Nov 24, 2024 covering 20 lakh beneficiaries. The scheme reached over 18 lakh women beneficiaries in 4th phase on Feb 8, 2025. The 5th phase money was disbursed among 2.30 lakh women on March 6, 2025 hitting the 1 crore target. The 2nd installment money was released on March 8, 2025, on International Women’s Day.

The August 9 disbursement marks the 3rd installment, continuing the state government’s mission to empower women financially through direct cash transfer.