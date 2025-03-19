Bhubaneswar: More than one lakh women have been left out from receiving the second installment of Odisha government's Subhadra Yojana due to mismatches in their ration card details and declared income, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said today.

According to Parida, many women voluntarily returned their ration cards after their financial situation improved. Some were found to have purchased vehicles or reported high paddy yields at procurement centres, leading to their exclusion from the scheme, she said.

To address these discrepancies, the state government will conduct a detailed survey after March 31 to reassess the eligibility of the affected beneficiaries. This step aims to verify income details and ensure that only deserving women continue receiving the scheme’s benefits.

The Deputy CM assured that those wrongly excluded due to documentation issues would get their second installment by Rakhi Purnima.