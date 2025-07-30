Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today announced that the portal for the state government’s Subhadra Yojana will reopen after the disbursal of the third instalment on August 9, allowing new eligible beneficiaries to apply.

Addressing reporters, Parida said that young women aged 21 years and above will be eligible to apply once the portal is reopened. A fresh survey will also be launched to identify and include nearly two lakh women who were previously left out of the scheme.

"Several women were excluded from the scheme after they purchased vehicles, owned more than five acres of land, or filed income tax returns post their inclusion in the scheme. The new survey will ensure eligible women from such categories are reconsidered," she clarified.

In addition, a list of around 93,000 beneficiaries who have crossed the age of 60 has been handed over to the Social Security Department. These individuals, Parida said, will not receive benefits under the Subhadra scheme as they are eligible to get pension from the state government.