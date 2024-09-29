Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today said the eligible beneficiaries of the Subhadra Yojana, who are awaiting their first instalment of Rs 5,000 under the scheme, will receive the amount on October 9.

According to the Deputy CM, women who were excluded from the first phase of the disbursement due to various reasons will now be included in the second phase. Those submitting applications successfully by October 7 will receive the amount in their bank accounts on October 9.

"The second phase of the first instalment will be released on October 9 in Baripada. The highest number of Subhadra Yojana beneficiaries are also from Baripada," said Parida.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the scheme on September 17. On that day, as many as 2500011 women received Rs 5,000 in their bank accounts.

In total, more than 1 crore women across the state will be benefited under the Subhadra scheme.

The beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts in two instalments in a year under the scheme. The money will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and International Women’s Day (March 8). They will get Rs 50,000 in five years under Subhadra Yojana.

The scheme will be implemented within 2024-25 and 2028-29 financial years. The state government has made an outlay of Rs 55, 825 crore for this purpose.