Bhubaneswar: The second phase of Rs 5,000 disbursement under the Subhadra Yojana of the Odisha Government will be done before 12 noon tomorrow, said Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.

More than one crore beneficiaries have registered for the Subhadra scheme so far. Over 35 lakh women who have received NPCI clearance will receive the second phase of the first instalment under the scheme on Wednesday, the Deputy CM said.

"The Chief Minister will transfer the second phase of the first instalment under the Subhadra Yojana to the beneficiaries' accounts by noon tomorrow. It is historic that one crore women have enrolled in a government scheme within just half a month. Women have become highly proficient with digital platforms, and I sincerely thank them," said Parida.

Women who were excluded from the first phase of the disbursement due to various reasons will now be included in the second phase. Those who had successfully submitted applications by October 7 will receive the amount in their bank accounts on October 9.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the scheme on September 17. On that day, as many as 2500011 women received Rs 5,000 in their bank accounts.

In total, more than 1 crore women across the state will be benefited under the Subhadra scheme.

The beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts in two instalments in a year under the scheme. The money will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and International Women’s Day (March 8). They will get Rs 50,000 in five years under Subhadra Yojana.

The scheme will be implemented within 2024-25 and 2028-29 financial years. The state government has made an outlay of Rs 55, 825 crore for this purpose.