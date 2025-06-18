New Delhi: The Kendra Sahitya Akademi today announced the recipients of this year’s Yuva Puraskar and Bal Sahitya Puraskar for the Odia language.

Subrat Senapati has been selected for the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar for his anthology of short stories titled ‘Kadambana’. Meanwhile, Rajkishore Padhi has been awarded the Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar for his acclaimed children's literary work ‘Kete Phula Phutichhi’.

Both awardees will receive a cash prize of ₹50,000 and an engraved copper plaque each.

The Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar is an annual literary honour presented to promising writers aged 35 or below for their outstanding contributions in any of the 24 recognised Indian languages.

The Bal Sahitya Puraskar, also awarded annually, recognises exceptional works in children’s literature across the same 24 languages.