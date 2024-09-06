Bhubaneswar: In a jolt to the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Sujeet Kumar today resigned from the party and joined the BJP.

He joined the saffron party at the BJP's national headquarters in Delhi in the presence of the party's Odisha in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, leaders Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhartruhari Mahtab, and former BJP Odisha in-charge Arun Singh.

Kumar today also resigned as BJD's Rajya Sabha MP, following which the regional party expelled him.

In his resignation letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, Kumar wrote, "I do hereby tender my resignation from the membership of Rajya Sabha. I have taken this decision consciously."

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik then expelled Kumar for 'anti-party activities'.

"Shri Sujeet Kumar, M.P., Rajya Sabha representing Biju Janata Dal is expelled from the Party with immediate effect for anti-party activities. He has let down the Party which sent him to Rajya Sabha and hopes and aspirations of people of Kalahandi district," the BJD said in an order.