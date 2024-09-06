Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik today expelled Sujeet Kumar, a Rajya Sabha Member from Odisha, for anti-party activities.

MP Sujeet was sacked from the BJD with immediate effect.

"He has let down the party which sent him to Rajya Sabha and hopes and aspirations of people of Kalahandi district," an office order released by the BJD stated.

Sujeet has been representing Odisha in the Rajya Sabha since 2020. He is currently the Chairman of the Committee on Petitions of Rajya Sabha.