Balangir: Hundreds of tribals today observed the annual ‘Sulia Jatra’ at Khairguda village in Odisha’s Balangir district by sacrificing animals.

The tribals marched in a procession to the ritual site at Khairguda and performed animal sacrifice, this morning.

To propitiate the presiding deity, the devotees throng the Khairguda village of Kultapada panchayat under Tusura police limits of Balangir district on the second Tuesday of Pousa month every year with hens and goats for sacrifice.

They believe that offering the blood of animals and birds to Sulia, their traditional deity, brings a good harvest resulting in prosperity and happiness to their families and the community as a whole.

Notably, there had been a tussle between the district administration and Zilla Adivasi Sangha in the past following the Orissa High Court's order to abolish such practice and mass killing of animals. But after the Supreme Court of India’s verdict to respect tribal rituals and traditions, the district administration has kept itself away from opposing the animal offering. It only beefs up security during the festival to avoid any untoward situation.

Adequate security arrangement was made to maintain law and order situation this year as well. In the absence of any prohibitory order, the police limited its role to crowd control.