Rourkela: Odisha’s Sumit Kumar Singh has once again brought laurels to the state by etching his name in the Guinness Book of World Records. Singh set a new world record by running continuously on a manual treadmill for 48 hours, covering an extraordinary distance of around 200 km.

He began the endurance run at 6 pm on December 13 at the Civil Centre in Rourkela, where the event was organised.

Notably, Singh also held the previous record. On March 12, 2024, he had entered the Guinness Book of World Records for completing a 12-hour run of 68.04 km on a manual treadmill.

The latest feat was aimed at creating awareness about healthy living and mental health, and was organised in association with the Rourkela Steel Plant, Singh said.

Reacting to his achievement, Singh said with strong willpower and determination, anything is possible.