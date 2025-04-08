Bhubaneswar: Sundargarh Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan has directed officials to take immediate action against coal smuggling activities reported in the Hemgir area of the district.

In a letter addressed to the Sub-Collector of Sundargarh, the Deputy Director of Mines (DDM), Rourkela, and the Tahasildar of Hemgir, the Collector mentioned that a major illegal coal mining operation has been identified in the region. He stated that the activity is suspected to have been running for a long time and that coal extracted illegally is also being diverted through unauthorised routes.

To curb the illegal activity, the Collector has instructed the concerned officials to thoroughly inspect nearby coal washeries and depots. They have been asked to verify stock details and check all related documents. Any discrepancies found during the inspection must be dealt with strictly, he added.

The entire verification exercise has been ordered to be completed within three days, and a compliance report is to be submitted to the Collector.