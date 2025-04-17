Sundargarh: Launched in order to fulfil the aspiration of youth in rural areas of Sundargarh district, the Career Counselling and Life Skills Programme has a tangible impact on the lives of the youth.

The programme rolled out in collaboration with the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and District Education Office (DEO) has increased self-awareness by 65%, helping students better understand their strengths. Course and financial planning awareness increased by over 30%. Backup career planning surged from 38% to 85%.

Life skills improved significantly: 15% in professional skills, 16% in communication, 11% in self-discipline and 10% in decision-making.

The major highlight was the career fair at Phuljhar, inaugurated by District Magistrate of Sundargarh, Manoj Mahajan. The event featured stalls from academic institutions, vocational trainers and industry leaders, providing students with exposure to diverse opportunities.

“The Career Fair bridges the gap between aspirations and accessible opportunities. It's a vital step in enabling informed futures,” said Mahajan.

Additionally, expert-led industry sessions provided real-world insights, helping students align their goals with market demands and qualifications.

CEO of DMF, Sundargarh, Sushma Bilung stressed the importance of targeted career interventions: “Students must not only be inspired to dream big, but also be empowered with the tools and direction to pursue those dreams, especially in rural and underserved regions.”

To prevent school dropouts, especially among adolescents, parental awareness sessions were conducted in blocks like Balisankra and Koida. These efforts, as noted by DEO Sundargarh, Amulya Padhan, emphasised the critical role of parents in sustaining educational aspirations and leveraging government schemes.

To ensure accessibility, the programme distributed career booklets and installed career tree charts in schools—crucial for students without internet access. These tools provided visual and easy-to-understand roadmaps of career options.

This initiative stands as a model for other districts aiming to combat dropout rates and foster career readiness. By blending education with practical guidance and technology, Sundargarh is leading the way toward a more informed, skilled, and confident youth population.