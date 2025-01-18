Paradip: A supervisor engaged at Paradip Port Prohibited area in Odisha died after he was allegedly run over by a heavy truck last night.

The deceased person has been identified as Bhramarbar Swain of Panpalli village under Kujang Block in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district.

According to reports, the supervisor was on duty at Paradip Port Prohibited area on Friday. While he was sitting on a chair, a truck ran over him killing him on the spot.

Other workers engaged at the site rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

The Paradeep Marine police seized the truck. However, the truck driver managed to flee from the scene.