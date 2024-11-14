Bhubaneswar: In a major jolt to Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra, the Supreme Court today dismissed his anticipatory bail plea. The case pertains to the legislator being accused of slapping a woman police officer in 2023.

"People in leadership position must set an example for public behaviour," a division bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice SVN Bhatti said while rejecting the MLA's bail application.

Mishra had allegedly slapped Dhanupali police station IIC Anitarani Pradhan at the Sambalpur Collectorate on 15 February 2023 while several BJP leaders and workers were staging a protest over deteriorated law and order situation.

As the saffron party leaders and workers were heading towards the office of the collector, police stopped them. The activists then scuffled with the cops.

In the meantime, MLA Mishra was seen shouting at the woman IIC and threatening to slap her.

The legislator also manhandled the IIC, which led to an untoward situation on the spot.

Multiple videos of the incident came to the fore. However, Mishra refuted the allegations saying that the IIC manhandled him.

A criminal case was lodged against Mishra over outraging the modesty of a woman, defamation, obscenity, criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint and using criminal force on a public servant.

The Orissa High Court had also rejected his anticipatory bail plea in the matter on 16 November 2023, following which he moved the Supreme Court.

The apex court had earlier granted him interim protection in the case.

Watch Video: MLA Jayanarayan Mishra manhandles woman IIC in Sambalpur.