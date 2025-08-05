Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has launched a detailed survey to demarcate the proposed left parallel road from OERC Square to Patharagadia. The two-day survey began on Tuesday and is set to conclude on Wednesday.

The primary objective of the exercise is to enumerate families residing in the Chunukoli slum area who may be impacted by the project. Acting on the instructions of BDA, Vice Chairman N. Thirumala Naik, four dedicated teams comprising officials from the Revenue Department, Works Department, BDA, and Commissionerate Police have been deployed for the task.

Senior officials, including the BDA’s Additional Commissioner (Estate-II) and Joint Commissioner (Enforcement), along with the Sub-Collector and Tahsildar of Bhubaneswar, are supervising the demarcation and enumeration process to ensure accuracy and transparency.

The left parallel road is a key urban infrastructure project aimed at reducing traffic congestion and improving connectivity in the city. The planned road will extend from the Institute of Mathematics to Ekamra Kanan, passing through key locations such as Patharagadia, Utkal Hospital, and Rail Vihar. While construction is already underway in some segments, land acquisition and the removal of encroachments remain significant challenges.

This survey represents a vital step in balancing infrastructure development with social responsibility, ensuring that affected residents are properly identified and rehabilitated in accordance with existing urban development policies.