Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will start the survey for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the state from January 24, said Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik today.

The government will launch a portal for this purpose on the same date. The survey, aimed at identifying beneficiaries for the affordable housing scheme, will continue for 1.5 to 2 months. Citizens can apply offline at panchayat offices and online through the portal, the minister said.

The Panchayati Raj Department has conducted awareness meetings at the panchayat level to inform people about the application process. The Central Government has increased the housing units under PMAY from 2 crore to 3 crore, he said.

Naik added that the Central Government has relaxed the eligibility criteria for the scheme as those owning motorcycles or refrigerators can also apply. The annual income limit for eligibility has been increased to Rs 15,000.

Separate applications can be submitted by sons living apart from parents and women separated from their husbands. However, those who had applied earlier but are still awaiting allocation must submit fresh applications, said Naik.