Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will conduct a door-to-door survey to identify eligible beneficiaries who may have been left out of the Subhadra Yojana after the application deadline closes on March 31, informed Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today.

She said officials would carry out one-on-one surveys by visiting households to ensure that no deserving beneficiary is left out. The initiative aims to extend the benefits of the scheme to all eligible women who could not apply within the stipulated time.

The government has set March 31 as the deadline for applying to get monetary assistance under the scheme.

The eligible beneficiaries, who apply by the deadline, will receive three-phase money amounting to Rs 15,000 at one time on the auspicious occasion Rakhi Purnima this year.

The second installment of money under Subhadra Yojana will be released on March 8 covering around 1 crore women beneficiaries.

So far, around 98 lakh women have been benefitted under the scheme in last four phases of first installment.