Jagatsinghpur: After evading arrest for nearly four months, suspended Sub-Inspector (SI) Amit Kumar Padhi has been arrested from Andhra Pradesh by a special squad of Jagatsinghpur police. He was on the run after allegedly marrying a minor girl from Jagatsinghpur district and subjecting her to harassment.

Amit, a native of Balasore and posted in Puri district, had absconded after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him. Acting on a tip-off, the police team raided a location in Andhra Pradesh and apprehended him. He was brought back to Jagatsinghpur for further questioning.

The matter came to light after the minor girl’s mother accused police of inaction for over three months. She also alleged that the accused officer had threatened her daughter with a false case. An audio clip of the alleged threat went viral on social media, prompting police to intensify their investigation.

According to the complaint, Amit had developed a relationship with the girl through social media. Last year, he allegedly married her at a temple in Balasore despite knowing she was underage. Following the marriage, he reportedly established physical relations with her and later began demanding dowry.

The victim’s mother further alleged that her daughter was subjected to both physical assault and mental harassment, forcing her to return home. Subsequently, the victim’s family approached Jagatsinghpur police, leading to the registration of a case against the accused.

Police said further investigation is underway.