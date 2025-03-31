Rourkela: A suspension bridge with a glass floor is set to be constructed at Vedvyas in Rourkela, Odisha Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan announced on Sunday. Speaking at the 'Rourkela Divas' celebration, the minister said the foundation stone for the project will be laid in May.

The transparent glass flooring of the bridge, a first-of-its-kind in Odisha, will provide pedestrians with a breathtaking view of the river below. The project is estimated to cost Rs 35 crore.

Apart from the bridge, Harichandan also announced two major infrastructure projects aimed at improving connectivity in and around Rourkela. A 100-km-long ring road will be developed around the city to ease traffic congestion, while a four-lane highway will be constructed to link Rourkela with Jaleswar, facilitating smoother travel.

The announcements have sparked enthusiasm among residents of the city, with expectations that these developments will boost tourism and improve transportation in the region.