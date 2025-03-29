Bhubaneswar: A delegation of the Congress party today met Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati in the capital city here and raised the issue of suspension of party MLAs from the Assembly.

The delegation also raised the issue of ‘rise’ in crimes against the women in the state.

“All 14 MLAs of the Congress party were suspended from the Assembly in an undemocratic manner. The MLAs were pressing for a House committee in connection with the rise in crimes against women in the state. We have sought the Governor’s intervention in this regard. The gubernator has assured us to looking into the issue,” said senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Srikant Jena.

Besides, the Congress delegation urged the Governor for appointment of a chairperson for Odisha State Commission for Women.

“The women commission has been functioning without a chairperson for last many days. We have urged the Governor to take steps to fill the vacant post at the earliest,” Jena added.

Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati said the Congress party leaders may soon meet President Droupadi Murmu seeking justice for the suspended legislators.

“We have been elected by the people. We have the rights to raise people’s issues in the Assembly. We have been barred from entering the Assembly. We have raised this issue with the Governor. We are also planning to meet the President to apprise her the situation,” said Bahinipati, a five-time Congress MLA.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das, senior party leader Niranjan Patnaik and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ram Chandra Kadam among others were part of the delegation.