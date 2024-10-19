Cuttack: Swetashree Mohapatra has topped the Odisha Civil Services Examination-2022. Five women candidates are among the top ten qualifiers.

As per the results announced by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Prinkil Parbin Parida and Dipti Ranjan Pati secured the second and third positions in the exam respectively. A total of 258 women candidates have qualified the examination.

The State public services commission stated as many as 683 candidates have cleared the examinations.

The candidates have been selected on basis of the main written examination and personality test, the commission stated.

They will be appointed to the posts and services coming under the Odisha Civil Services (Group-A and B)-2022.

The candidates can visit https://www.opsc.gov.in/ to find the list of qualifiers.