Bhubaneswar: A group of miscreants unleashed terror in Saradhabali area of Odisha’s Puri town by brandishing swords in the broad daylight today.

The miscreants allegedly vandalized a sweet stall near Saradhabali bus stand by terrorizing its employees.

As per reports, three sword-wielding miscreants reached the sweet stall of one Soumya Ranjan Patra at Saradhabali bus stand in the afternoon.

They reportedly searched for Patra’s younger brother and enquired about his whereabouts from the employees of the sweet stall.

They later vandalized the sweet stall and took away Rs 5,000 in cash from its counter before leaving the place.

“Three youths identified as Saswat Mohanty, Sambit Mohanty and Bishnu terrorized our employees with swords. They also vandalized our sweet stall and took away money from the counter. Huge quantity of Khaja, a traditional sweet meat, were destroyed in the incident,” said Patra.

On being informed, a team of the Kumbharpada police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident by examining the CCTV camera footage from the locality.

However, the cops are yet to arrest the miscreants.

“My younger brother had an argument with some youths at a local temple today morning. The attack on our sweet stall might be the fallout of that incident,” Patra said.