Bhubaneswar: The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) appointed T S Shanbhogue, Head of Greenfield Projects Odisha & Technical Support at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, as the new Co-Chair of the FICCI Odisha State Council.

Shanbhogue brings with him over four decades of rich industry experience and a distinguished career across major steel and mining companies, including JSW Steel, Essar Steel, JSPL, and Kudremukh Iron Ore Company (KIOCL). At ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, he is currently leading strategic growth initiatives in Odisha, including the setting up of an integrated steel plant in Kendrapara, a project of immense economic significance for the state.

A B-Tech graduate from NIT Karnataka, Shanbhogue is known for his deep technical acumen and project leadership in greenfield steel plant development, beneficiation, and palletisation. He has closely collaborated with international research and technology institutions such as JK-Tech (Australia), COREM (USA), and KOBELCO (Japan), and has been a frequent contributor to global technical forums.

Shanbhogue’s appointment is expected to bolster FICCI Odisha’s mission of promoting industry-led sustainable development in the state.