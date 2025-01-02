New Delhi: In a disappointment for the people of Odisha, who had pinned hope to watch the State’s tableau during the Republic Day parade, the tableau proposal sent by the State Government has been rejected.

Official sources said the Ministry of Defence, the Government of India, rejected Odisha’s tableau proposal for the Republic Day parade this year after five rounds of the selection process.

However, the State’s tableau will be on display at the ‘Bharat Parv’ organised by the Government of India from January 26 to 31, 2025 near the Red Fort in Delhi. The ‘Bharat Parv’ is a part of the Republic Day celebrations, the official sources added.

Tableaux of states of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Union Territories of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu and Chandigarh have been selected to participate in the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, the official sources mentioned.