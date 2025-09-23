Cuttack: Officials of the Odisha Vigilance today arrested OAS officer Siba Mallick, Tahsildar of Mahakalapada in Kendrapara district, while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹20,000.

According to Vigilance sources, Mallick had demanded the bribe for facilitating the eviction of an illegal structure on government land. The structure was reportedly blocking access to the complainant’s house.

The complainant had earlier filed an encroachment case in 2024. Following an inquiry, the concerned Revenue Inspector (RI) submitted a report in April 2024 confirming forcible encroachment of government land by miscreants. Despite repeated requests, Mallick allegedly insisted on a ₹20,000 bribe to act on the matter, warning that the case would otherwise remain pending for years.

Based on the complaint, a Vigilance team caught Mallick red-handed inside his office rest room while accepting the bribe. The entire bribe amount was recovered and seized from his possession.

Simultaneous searches are being carried out at six locations linked to Mallick to probe possible disproportionate assets.

In this regard, Cuttack Vigilance PS Case No. 29/2025 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is underway.