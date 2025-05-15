Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today asked the government officials to consider themselves as the servants of people and take the benefits of various welfare schemes to the grassroots.

“Our motto is to provide basic facilities to the common people. The district-level and block-level officials play a crucial role for proper implementation of the government schemes in the state,” said the Chief Minister while speaking at a state-level conference of Chief Development Officers (CDOs) and Block Development Officers (BDOs) at Lok Seva Bhawan here.

According to the Chief Minister, efficient implementation of welfare schemes at the block-level is very much necessary for overall success of such initiatives.

“The role of district Collectors, CDOs and BDOs are very important for taking the benefits of government initiatives to the masses. The people have the rights to get benefits from the government schemes. The officials should make all possible efforts to solve the problems of the people,” he said.

The state government will not tolerate corruption and dereliction of duties on the parts of government officials, reiterated the Chief Minister.

The government is implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Antyodaya Gruha Yojana, MGNREGA, Viksit Gaon Viksit Odisha, Subhadra, rural drinking water and sanitation, and several welfare schemes in Odisha. It is the primary duty of the government officials to ensure proper implementation of these initiatives, said Majhi.

He asked the officials to strictly avoid the use of machineries for the execution of MGNREGA projects. “MGNREGA has been launched to provide employment opportunities to the rural people. We can fight the issue of migrant labour by providing jobs to people through this scheme,” stated Majhi.

Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Panchayati Raj Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Girish SN also spoke at the conference.

The CDOs of all 30 districts and the BDOs of all 314 blocks in the state are participating in the two-day conference.