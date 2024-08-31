Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed Odisha Police to take stern action against people involved in crimes against women in the state.

The Chief Minister today issued a direction in this regard to Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department, Satyabrata Sahu, and Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania.

“The state government is committed to the safety and security of women in Odisha and we should ensure justice for the victims of gender violence as per the provisions of Bhratiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam on priority basis,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister asked the police to take the necessary steps to ensure justice for the victims of gender violence through quick registration of cases and proper investigation. If required, the police officials should be given proper training in this regard, he added.

Majhi has directed the Home Department to arrange a state-level conference of police officials on issues related to safety and security of women in Odisha.

“The state government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards violence against women. Exemplary action will be initiated against a police officer, if he shows any negligence in providing justice to the victims,” announced the Chief Minister.