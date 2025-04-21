Talcher: Rajendra Chandra Deb Birabara Harichandan, the King of Talcher and a noted social activist, passed away today at the age of 74. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, where he breathed his last at 11:10 AM, according to family members.

Rajendra Chandra Deb was crowned as the King of Talcher in 1996 and was widely respected for his contributions to the region’s development and welfare.

Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister, KV Singh Deo, expressed deep condolences on his demise.

Remembering him as a scholar, noble-hearted individual, and a man of integrity, Singh Deo stated Rajendra Chandra Deb played a pivotal role in the holistic development of Talcher and Angul during his reign.