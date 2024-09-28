Bhubaneswar: The striking nursing staff of the Government hospitals across Odisha and the State Government have reached an agreement.

Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling today informed the nursing staff have agreed to withdraw their strike. “I had requested them to call off the stir. Accepting the offer, the nursing staff have assured the State Government that they won’t continue with the strike further,” the Minister added.

Informing the media persons Secretary of the Odisha Nursing Employees’ Union, Ashwini Kumar Das said the talks have been successful. “We will take a final decision on the ongoing strike and will inform everyone at around 10:30 PM today,” he added.

The State Government had imposed the Odisha Emergency Services (Maintenance) Act (ESMA), 1988. But the striking nursing staff defied the act and continued with their protest.

Demands of the Nurses

The nursing staff have been demanding fulfillment of their 10-point charter of demands. They want the State Government to set up a high-level committee comprising officials from different departments, especially the Finance department to address the demands.

They also want regularisation of contractual service of nurses, change of dress code of nurses and administrative posts in nursing service cadre, stop the engagement of nursing officers through outsourcing agencies, place-based incentives for nursing officers/employees who are working in tribal-dominated areas.

Patients have been suffering at the Government Hospitals due to the cease-work stir by nursing staff. Many have also been forced to get admitted to private hospitals following the strike.