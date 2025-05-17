Bhubaneswar: The phase II unit of Tata Steel, India's leading steel major, at Kalinganagar in Odisha's mineral-rich Jajpur district will be inaugurated on May 22.

The expanded unit at an investment of Rs 63,000 Crore is expected to generate jobs in large scale in Odisha.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to inaugurate the mega industrial project during a programme in Jajpur on May 22, informed Industries Minister Sampad Swain today.

Tata Steel's Kalinganagar plant, which was commissioned in 2016, has attained production levels at its rated capacity of 3 MTPA in less than two years, as per the company.

According to Tata Steel, the Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited unit is an integrated steel plant at Kalinganagar, Odisha, which produces 1 Maximum Torque Per Ampere of long products through the blast furnace route.

Earlier, Tata Steel's Global CEO and Managing Director TV Narendran had informed that the company will expand the capacity of its three plants -- Neelachal Ispat Nigam, Kalinganagar and Bhushan.

Speaking at Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 in Bhubaneswar, he said, "We have three plants Neelachal, Kalinganagar and Bhsuhan and we will expand all of them.”

Notably, Tata Group has invested almost Rs 100 thousand crore in steel in last one decade. Kalinganagar has reached 8 million tonnes of capacity and the comapany acquired Bhushan Steel Plant and Neelachal Ispat Nigam in recent past.

Speaking to reporters, the Industries Minister said that CM is scheduled to lay foundation stone for 12 projects and inaugurate 4 projects worth around Rs 1.14 lakh crore in Jajpur. This will generate 34,000 employment opportunities.

He informed that key industrial players like JSW and Vedanta are also keen on setting up projects in Odisha. The JSW is already working to set up a plant in Jagatsinghpur district replacing POCSO.

On the other hand, the state government offered one more chance to companies, which have been allotted land for industrial projects in Odisha, to set up industries.

The Minister reprimanded the companies to return the land for failing to set up their projects in second chance.

"The companies that were allotted land earlier for industries should start work. We are giving them a second opportunity. Or else, the land will have to be returned. If the project does not start, the government will issue instructions for return of the land. After Revenue Department, a list has been prepared by the Industries Department of how many industries have started and how many not yet," Swain said.