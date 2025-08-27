Bhubaneswar: A teacher died after he reportedly collapsed during Ganesh Puja celebrations at a primary school in Odisha’s Keonjhar district today.

The deceased has been identified as Chandan Kumar Jena, an assistant teacher at Saleikena Government Upper Primary School under Telkoi block in Keonjhar.

Jena, a native of Antarei village under Bhograi block in Balasore district, collapsed while he along with other teachers and students was offering prayers before Lord Ganesh at the school in the morning.

Other teachers of the school rushed Jena to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Jena is survived by his wife and three-year-old daughter.