Baripada: A shocking incident has come to light in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, where the body of a school teacher was found hanging in a naked state in the Nimadiha forest under Baisinga police limits on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Hadibandhu Soren (41), a resident of Tentuligaon village under Anla panchayat.

According to reports, Soren was working as a teacher at Sinhadiha Primary School under the Purunia panchayat. He had been living separately from his wife and two children for the past few years due to family disputes. His colleagues said he was often troubled by personal issues and remained mentally distressed.

On Wednesday morning, locals spotted his body hanging in the forest and immediately informed the police. Cops reached the spot, recovered the body, and registered an unnatural death case. A probe has been initiated into the matter.

While preliminary investigations suggest that Soren may have died by suicide due to mental stress caused by family problems, the fact that his body was found in a naked state has raised suspicions.

Police said the exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem examination.