Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today called upon the teachers to play the role of mentors to the students. Majhi was speaking at the state-level Teachers’ Day celebration in the capital city here.

“Today, there are unlimited opportunities in various sectors. Teachers should identify the hidden talents in students and nurture them. They should act as mentors to the students and help them realise their dreams,” said Majhi.

The Chief Minister also advised the teachers and students to get inspiration from the life and deeds of former President and noted educationist Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as the Teachers’ Day in the country.

According to the Chief Minister, the Centre and the state government have introduced several measures to check the dropout rate and provide quality education to the students.

“We have expended the midday meal (MDM) scheme to cover all students from Class I to Class X to check dropout rate. Besides, Madho Singh Hathkharcha Yojana has been launched to provide financial assistance to the tribal students,” stated the Chief Minister.

According to him, the state government has implemented the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020 in Odisha to provide quality education to the students. Besides, the Odisha Curriculum Framework has been introduced in the state to make the learning system more attractive for the students.

“The state government will set up a model school in every panchayat to provide quality education to students. We will also recruit 45,000 new teachers in the state in the next three years,” added the Chief Minister.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated altogether 70 teachers, three district education officers (DEOs), 10 block education officers (BEOs) and three teachers’ training institutes for their remarkable contribution to the field of education.

Majhi also felicitated three districts—Jharsuguda, Khurda and Jagatsinghpur—for achieving excellence in education.

Jharsuguda bagged the first prize of Rs 3 crore while Khurda got the second prize (Rs 2 crore) and Jagatsinghpur third prize (Rs 1 crore).